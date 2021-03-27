CRUT bags Cities India Awards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that manages Mo Bus service has won the Cities India Awards-2021 in the Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation category.The award was presented to CRUT at an event organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation under Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Exhibitions India Group in Delhi. CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatro received the award.

The award recognises projects from the designated special purpose vehicles (under Smart City Mission) that are promoting sustainable development in urban areas. “We are honoured to receive one more national award. Within two years of its operation, Mo Bus has emerged as lifeline of citizens in the Capital Region of Odisha. I thank our commuters for their continuous trust in us. This will motivate us to provide better services to the citizens,” said CRUT Managing Director Arun Bothra.