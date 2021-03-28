Odisha: Nor’wester rain lashes Twin City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Capital City experienced the season’s first Nor’wester on Saturday evening as winds blowing at a speed of 42 kmph lashed Bhubaneswar accompanied by rain. Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Ganjam districts also witnessed lightning and rains.

According to India Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar received 9.5 mm rainfall and Cuttack 20 mm. The Met office has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph at one or two places in Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday.

Similarly, one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning on Monday. “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur in some places of Odisha till March 30 morning,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. The maximum temperature is expected to remain above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius at many places in the State after three days.