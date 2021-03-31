Finally, BMC starts collecting user fee arrears of five years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After much legal tussle and years of delay, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started collecting user fees for garbage collection, from the 2015-16 financial year as arrears, from the city residents.

The civic body had come up with the user charges notification in February 2015 to collect user fee from households and commercial establishments as part of its door-to-door garbage collection service and solid waste management. Accordingly, it had fixed a slab of Rs 50 for houses having area of below 80 sqmt, Rs 100 for houses between 80 and 120 sqmt and Rs 200 for more than 120 sqmt towards user fee per month.

Challenging the decision, the Confederation of Citizens Association, Bhubaneswar moved the Orissa High Court in 2016 and filed a petition seeking quashing of the BMC User Charges Regulations, 2015. The Court in March 2017 had imposed a stay on the decision and no user fee had been collected since then.

As the validity of a stay order expires after a period of six months, the civic body has started collecting the user fee from 2015-16 to 2019-20 last week. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “The user fee is being collected as per BMC User Charges Regulations, 2015 and new Solid Waste Management (SWM) regulations that came in 2019.

Officials of BMC’s revenue wing said the user fee from 2015-16 to second quarter of 2019-20 fiscal is being charged as per the old slab, while it is collected at a reduced rate from the third quarter of 2019-20 onwards as per the new SWM regulations. “As per the SWM regulations, the user fee is Rs 75 for houses below 120 sqmt and Rs 125 for house more than 120 sqmt,” said they said.“We may also consider payment of user fee dues in installment if citizens approach,” the Commissioner said.