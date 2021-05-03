Bhubaneswar civic body announces different time slots as per age group for COVID vaccination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) announcing new timings for vaccination of beneficiaries in the third phase of inoculation drive from Monday, demand for separate time slot and queue for inoculation of those who will be taking the first and second dose grew louder.

As per the civic body's announcement, beneficiaries in the age group of 18 and 44 years will be administered vaccine from 8 am to 1 pm while the vaccination of the 45+ age group will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

However, many beneficiaries of 45+ age group have demanded that the time slot fixed for them should be divided further for inoculation of those who have already received the first dose of their jab and those to be vaccinated the first dose in view of the safety of beneficiaries.

"With a large number of people crowding the vaccination centres there should be separate slots for the first and second dose receivers," said Narayan Pradhan, a senior citizen. Director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said, "We will consider it after getting feedback from field level officials and if found feasible."