STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's Satya Nagar crematorium overburdened with COVID deaths

A senior official of the BMC said the situation has turned grim as around 20 to 30 bodies, that sometimes include two or three unclaimed bodies, are being cremated at the site on a daily basis.

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Satya Nagar crematorium

Satya Nagar crematorium (File photo| EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) delays completion of two crematoriums that were planned at Patia and Aiginia during the first wave last year, the Satya Nagar crematorium is itself gasping for breath under the almost incessant flow of Covid fatalities.

A senior official of the BMC said the situation has turned grim as around 20 to 30 bodies, that sometimes include two or three unclaimed bodies, are being cremated at the site on a daily basis. He said that most bodies are of patients suspected to have been infected by coronavirus, which can only be confirmed after completion of the COVID audit carried out by the government on a daily basis. 

One of the staff on duty at the site said the number of bodies cremated at the place has also increased after the Swargadwar in Puri was made out of bounds for non-Puri residents owing to the COVID situation. Satya Nagar crematorium continues to be the city's lone crematorium for COVID-19 victims. It also has a space earmarked for cremation of bodies of non-COVID patients. 

In view of the Covid situation last year, the BMC had announced plans to make two more crematoriums functional at Patia and Khandagiri. However, the officials in charge of cremating bodies of Covid victims and suspects said the new crematoriums are yet to be made functional.

The lone electric burner at Satya Nagar crematorium is proving insufficient to deal with the situation for which 14 additional crematoria beds have been created on the premises. During the first wave of Covid-19 last year, the number of crematoria beds was eight.

While the crematorium last year had two staff to perform the cremations of COVID deceased, three more persons have been engaged this time with the situation worsening. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the crematorium at Patia will be started within two to three weeks after installation of the electric burner is completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Satya Nagar crematorium COVID deaths COVID cremation COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp