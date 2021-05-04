STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Norms violated at vaccination centres in Bhubaneswar

Chaudhary who convened a meeting in this regard in the evening, said adequate arrangements will be made at inoculation centres fromTuesday onwards to ensure smooth vaccination.  

Published: 04th May 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Social distancing norms were thrown to the wind at vaccination centres in the city as thousands of unregistered beneficiaries rushed to the facilities for getting the jab on Monday. As announced by the Centre, citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been included in the third phase of the vaccination drive. Out of 11,500 people listed for vaccination on the day, 6,700 belonged to the 18-44 age group.

In a bid to ensure the drive was conducted smoothly, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that people aged between 18 and 44 years will be vaccinated between 8 am and 1 pm and those aged above 45 between 3 pm and 6 pm. 

The civic body had also made it clear that those who had not registered and booked a slot on the Cowin portal will not be entertained at the vaccination centres. However, people who had not registered on the portal crowded the centres, BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.

“In some centres, having provision for vaccination of 200 people, we recorded a turnout of 500,” he said.  In the absence of stringent enforcement, social distancing went for a toss at the vaccination site. In several centres including a special camp at Cuttack-Puri road, beneficiaries alleged those not allotted slots were vaccinated. 

Chaudhary who convened a meeting in this regard in the evening, said adequate arrangements will be made at inoculation centres fromTuesday onwards to ensure smooth vaccination.  Reiterating that more slots will be opened for booking for the 18-44 age group in the coming days, BMC officials requested people not to rush to vaccination centres without registering online. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar covid vaccine coronavirus covid vaccine COVID
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp