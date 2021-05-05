Bhubaneshwar police to receive complaints at doorsteps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In order to ensure safety and convenience of residents of the city during the 14-day lockdown, the Commissionerate Police has decided to receive complaints at their doorsteps. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash on Tuesday said attempts will be made to ensure that the citizens are not compelled to step out of their houses to visit the police stations during the lockdown between May 5 and 19.

“If a citizen needs any police assistance regarding theft or any other matter, efforts will be made to collect his/her complaint from their doorstep. An FIR will be registered and it will be sent to the complainant via e-mail or WhatsApp,” said Dash. Police will contact the complainant over the phone to collect initial information and then an officer will visit his/her house to collect further details. Subsequently, a probe will be launched into the matter, he added. Dash also urged the citizens to dial 100 or contact a police station on its landline phone number in case of any emergency.

The citizens can also reach out to a police station’s inspector in-charge by contacting him/her on their closed user group mobile phone number. Police said employees of the exempted categories and those coming out for any medical emergency or vaccination will be allowed to proceed after verifying their documents.

“If an employee or staff of an exempted category is not able to produce any document or is facing trouble at a checkpoint under Bhubaneswar UPD, then he/she can dial 100. The control room officials will collect all the details from such persons and an e-assistance SMS will be sent on their mobile phones following which they will be allowed to proceed,” said Dash.

Security tightened

About 20 platoons of police force, 200 officers and over 150 traffic constables will be deployed in the Capital city to enforce the lockdown. Similarly, 158 platoons of police force will be deployed across the State to check unessential movement of the citizens.