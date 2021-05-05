Focus on cluster containment in Covid hotspot Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As Khurda continues to be the worst-hit district of the State with over 1,000 cases almost on a daily basis, the administration is now focusing on creating cluster containment and cluster temporary medical centres (TMCs) to check the spread of infection. The district reported 1,271 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Sunday and Monday, the daily infection count stood at 1,258 and 1,275 respectively. The district now has 12,616 active cases, highest in the State so far.

Khurda Collector Sanat Mohanty said as many as 14 cluster containment zones have been created in Bhubaneswar sub-division area including Jatni and Balipatna. Similarly, 24 such zones have been created in rural Khurda including Khurda Sadar, Banapur and Begunia. This apart, cluster TMCs have been activated for those coming to the district from outside the State. So far 29 TMCs, 23 in rural areas and six in ULBs, have been activated for those arriving in the district from outside Odisha without RT-PCR negative report and two-dose vaccination certificate.

At present 46 persons have been lodged in the TMCs after their arrival from neighbouring West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and other high-risk states without the required documents. The Collector said Covid care centres have also been constructed in the district with oxygen support. A CCC with 300 beds is functioning at Jatni while another with 150 beds will be readied soon with support from Indian Navy’s INS Chilka. The administration is also taking steps to set to a 400 bed CCC at Manjari Devi Nursing School in Balakati.

Mohanty said the lockdown, which will come into force from Wednesday is the last option to check the spread of virus and expected to reduce the infection which otherwise will put a severe strain on the healthcare infrastructure. He said around 80,000 people of 45 plus age group have been vaccinated in the rural parts of the district and inoculation of those aged between 18 and 44 will start soon.

Meanwhile, the State capital, a part of the district, reported 823 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the active case tally of the city to 8,490 and toll to 268. As many as 709 persons also recovered during the period, said officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.