Government puts more restrictions on movement of vehicles in Bhubaneshwar

The SRC said Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is allowed to operate with limited number of services to and from airport, railway stations during lockdown period.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a partial modification of the order issued for the two-week lockdown from May 5, the State government on Tuesday said two wheelers with riders only and four wheelers with driver and two persons on the back seats will be allowed to and from vaccination, testing centres and other places permitted in the guidelines.

In the amended order, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said two-wheeler with the rider only (no pillion rider) and four wheelers, auto rickshaws, taxis including cabs by aggregators like Ola and Uber will allowed with driver plus up to two passengers in the back seat for the permitted purposes.

Such travel will be allowed to and from place of residence to Covid testing centre, vaccination centre, airport/ railway station, emergency medical requirements, personnel of essential services, marriage, and funeral/ last rites functions.

The SRC said Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is allowed to operate with limited number of services to and from airport, railway stations during lockdown period. While going to the airport/ railway stations, such buses will only pick up passengers for the above destinations only and not for any in between the stops.

The services will be operated with up to seating capacity of the bus only. No standing passengers will be allowed, he added. Besides, excise enforcement activities will be permitted during the lockdown period.

