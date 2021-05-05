Odisha seeks medical essentials from Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In view of relentless surge in new Covid-19 infections, the State government has urged the Centre to allocate required medical essentials for effective management of the pandemic. In a letter to Union Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra sought oxygen cylinders, flowmeter, oxygen face masks, concentrators, ventilators, para monitors, N-95 masks, PPE kits and gloves for the State.

He said the list of essential equipment was placed after a meeting of the NITI Aayog CEO with Chief Secretaries of States and union territories on the liberalised policy on international assistance during Covid-19 held via video-conferencing recently.

The State government has demanded 10,000 D-Type oxygen cylinders, 20,000 B-type cylinders, five cryogenic oxygen tanks of 10,000 litre each, 30,000 flowmeter, 25,000 adult and 5,000 paediatric face masks, 5,000 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators, 1,000 para monitors, five lakh N-95 masks, two lakh PPE kits and 10 lakh gloves.

As part of the liberalised policy, India has started accepting gifts, donations and aid from foreign nations as the country reels under a massive shortage of oxygen, drugs and related equipment. The equipment received as part of the policy will be distributed among States and union territories.