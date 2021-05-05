STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha seeks medical essentials from Centre

In view of relentless surge in new Covid-19 infections, the State government has urged the Centre to allocate required medical essentials for effective management of the pandemic. 

Published: 05th May 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In view of relentless surge in new Covid-19 infections, the State government has urged the Centre to allocate required medical essentials for effective management of the pandemic. In a letter to Union Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra sought oxygen cylinders, flowmeter, oxygen face masks, concentrators, ventilators, para monitors, N-95 masks, PPE kits and gloves for the State.

He said the list of essential equipment was placed after a meeting of the NITI Aayog CEO with Chief Secretaries of States and union territories on the liberalised policy on international assistance during Covid-19 held via video-conferencing recently. 

The State government has demanded 10,000 D-Type oxygen cylinders, 20,000 B-type cylinders, five cryogenic oxygen tanks of 10,000 litre each, 30,000 flowmeter, 25,000 adult and 5,000 paediatric face masks, 5,000 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators, 1,000 para monitors, five lakh N-95 masks, two lakh PPE kits and 10 lakh gloves.

As part of the liberalised policy, India has started accepting gifts, donations and aid from foreign nations as the country reels under a massive shortage of oxygen, drugs and related equipment. The equipment received as part of the policy will be distributed among States and union territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp