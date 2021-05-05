STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Siblings on noble mission to help people breathe

At a time when the nation is battling the deadlier second wave of Covid-19, oxygen has emerged as a precious commodity. 

Published: 05th May 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  At a time when the nation is battling the deadlier second wave of Covid-19, oxygen has emerged as a precious commodity. Realising the importance of the naturally occurring gas, vital for sustaining life, two siblings of Cuttack district are supplying oxygen free of cost to social organisations in coastal districts of the State.

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, a chartered accountant and his younger brother, Bimal are running two oxygen plants named Shree Bimal Oxygen and Minerals Private Limited at Jajpur Road and Jagatpur in Cuttack. While the plant at Jajpur Road has been functional since 2006, Rajesh and Bimal set up the one at Jagatpur in February this year when the second wave of the pandemic hit the nation. 

Rajesh, who works as the chief financial officer of his firm, said last year, there was a huge demand for oxygen at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and other healthcare facilities. The siblings supplied oxygen to hospitals for a discount but the cost of transporting the gas from Jajpur Road to Cuttack was high. “I, my father and Bimal are into social service. As we witnessed a rise in demand for oxygen, we set up another plant at Jagatpur near Cuttack city,” said Rajesh. 

Apart from the quota allotted by the State government for various hospitals in Cuttack and Khurda districts, oxygen is also supplied from the two plants to various social organisations in coastal Odisha free of cost. Rajesh and Bimal have made special arrangements at their plants and over 40 staff are engaged in supplying oxygen free of cost round-the-clock. While they charge Rs 170 to Rs 250 to fill seven cubic metre oxygen cylinders belonging to hospital, the cost is Rs 70-Rs 80 for a 1.5 cubic metre cylinder.  

However, the gas is given free of cost to over 40 NGOs from Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Keonjhar districts. The NGOs carry their own cylinders which are filled at the plants. On an average, 20 cylinders are filled at the two plants. The number goes up to 40 on certain days. 

Shree Bimal Oxygen’s plants procure 200 tonne liquid oxygen every month from different plants like Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Tata, and others. The liquid oxygen is converted into gaseous state using machines at the plants. “Since April 7, we have filled at least 750 oxygen cylinders free of cost which otherwise amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. We will continue to provide the life-saving gas to the needy till the pandemic is brought under control,” said Rajesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp