Siblings on noble mission to help people breathe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : At a time when the nation is battling the deadlier second wave of Covid-19, oxygen has emerged as a precious commodity. Realising the importance of the naturally occurring gas, vital for sustaining life, two siblings of Cuttack district are supplying oxygen free of cost to social organisations in coastal districts of the State.

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, a chartered accountant and his younger brother, Bimal are running two oxygen plants named Shree Bimal Oxygen and Minerals Private Limited at Jajpur Road and Jagatpur in Cuttack. While the plant at Jajpur Road has been functional since 2006, Rajesh and Bimal set up the one at Jagatpur in February this year when the second wave of the pandemic hit the nation.

Rajesh, who works as the chief financial officer of his firm, said last year, there was a huge demand for oxygen at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and other healthcare facilities. The siblings supplied oxygen to hospitals for a discount but the cost of transporting the gas from Jajpur Road to Cuttack was high. “I, my father and Bimal are into social service. As we witnessed a rise in demand for oxygen, we set up another plant at Jagatpur near Cuttack city,” said Rajesh.

Apart from the quota allotted by the State government for various hospitals in Cuttack and Khurda districts, oxygen is also supplied from the two plants to various social organisations in coastal Odisha free of cost. Rajesh and Bimal have made special arrangements at their plants and over 40 staff are engaged in supplying oxygen free of cost round-the-clock. While they charge Rs 170 to Rs 250 to fill seven cubic metre oxygen cylinders belonging to hospital, the cost is Rs 70-Rs 80 for a 1.5 cubic metre cylinder.

However, the gas is given free of cost to over 40 NGOs from Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Keonjhar districts. The NGOs carry their own cylinders which are filled at the plants. On an average, 20 cylinders are filled at the two plants. The number goes up to 40 on certain days.

Shree Bimal Oxygen’s plants procure 200 tonne liquid oxygen every month from different plants like Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Tata, and others. The liquid oxygen is converted into gaseous state using machines at the plants. “Since April 7, we have filled at least 750 oxygen cylinders free of cost which otherwise amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. We will continue to provide the life-saving gas to the needy till the pandemic is brought under control,” said Rajesh.