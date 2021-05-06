Aahaar centres offer packed food

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With the 14-day Statewide lockdown coming into force from Wednesday, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started giving away packaged food to the poor at its Aahaar centres in the city.

The packaged food is being given at all the 12 Aahaar centres under BMC’s jurisdiction from day one of the lockdown, said officials. “Even as there is a surge in Covid-19 cases in areas under BMC, we have decided not to close the Aahaar centres as several poor in the city depend on them. The meals are cheap and made under hygienic conditions,” said BMC commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Around 12,000 meals will be prepared at the centres daily and sold to customers for Rs 5 per plate. However, with lockdown in force, a few people visited the centres on day one. “Only 40 per cent of the usual daily requirement was prepared and distributed among the beneficiaries at the centres due to lockdown,” said an official of the civic body.

He said around 4,000 to 5,000 meals will be distributed at the centres daily. “The requirement for meals is expected to be less in view of the pandemic due to which the number of meals has been reduced to avoid wastage. It will be increased if the demand goes up,” said BMC deputy commissioner, Kamala Kanta Behera.