Govt appoints nodal officer to facilitate import of essentials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has appointed Special Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST Hrushikesh Mishra as nodal officer for facilitating import of materials like drugs, vaccines, oxygen concentrators and medical equipment donated from abroad for free distribution in Odisha.

Such specified items received as donation will be exempt from customs and GST. A GST official said the agencies will need to apply to the nodal officer in a prescribed proforma for issuance of the certificate required for custom clearance.

A helpdesk has been set up at the Commissionerate of CT and GST with toll free number 18003456753 for the purpose. The helpdesk will help facilitate such importers. Agencies seeking custom clearance can contact Mishra at 9937679250 (0671-2305477) or coordinating officer and Joint Commissioner Siddhartha Das at 9937650452. The contact officers at the helpdesk are Nilayam Sarangi and Ajit Pradhan who can be reached at 9040618643 and 9777837863.

13 prisoners test positive

Cuttack: As many as 13 under trial prisoners (UTPs) tested positive for coronavirus in Salepur sub-jail. According to sources, an inmate was infected with Covid-19 on April 30 following which the jail authorities had gone for testing of all the jail staff and remaining 62 inmates. Of the 62 inmates, 12 have tested positive for the virus.

Except two, all others are asymptomatic. All the infected UTPs have been kept in isolation on the jail premises, said Salepur sub-jail superintendent Manas Ranjan Samant. The entire prison has been sanitised and a rapid response team from Salepur CHC is monitoring the condition of infected inmates.