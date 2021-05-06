Potato prices zoom in city as people resort to panic buying

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Prices of potato zoomed to Rs 40 a kg in the State Capital as people resorted to panic buying apprehending an extended lockdown beyond May 19 and a cyclonic storm possibly hitting the Odisha coast around May 13. Potato, which has been selling at Rs 18-20 per kg till Tuesday, was selling at Rs 30-40 a kg in retail markets as people started buying it in bulk.

On an average, around 300 tonne of potato is supplied to the city and 250 tonne of vegetables is sold in the markets every day. However, Wednesday witnessed a surge in potato buying. Over 500 tonne of potato was sold in a single day as people started buying 50 kg bags.

“As many as 4,500 bags (each bag weighing 50 kg) were lifted from Kuberpuri, the main vegetable mandi at Aiginia under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, by non-traders,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Potato Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

Individuals buying potato from the mandi was a rare sight. As most of them bought single packet, it is quite obvious that they were taking it for their household consumption, he said. Potato also continued its vanishing act at major vegetable markets of the city including Unit-I haat due to panic buying. There is no stock of potato for Thursday and the scarcity will further push the price, said a potato wholesaler of Unit-I vegetable market.

There is a normal supply of potato from outside Odisha, West Bengal being the major supplier. Potato produced in the State is still available in the market. There is nothing to worry but such panic buying will create problem if the administration fails to step in, Mishra said. Ironically, the wholesale price of potato is Rs 12-13 per kg and the ideal price for the retail market is Rs 18 per kg. It is the responsibility of the administration to check hoarding by the consumers and the traders, he said.

Requesting the people to refrain from panic buying of essentials, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain said there are enough stock of food and other edible items in the State. There is no need to panic as the government has allowed shops selling essential items to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm, he added. The Minister also directed the officials of Food Supplies department to keep a close watch on hoarders and unscrupulous traders.