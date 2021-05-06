STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Potato prices zoom in city as people resort to panic buying

Over 500 tonne of potato sold in a single day at Kuberpuri vegetable mandi 

Published: 06th May 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Prices of potato zoomed to Rs 40 a kg in the State Capital as people resorted to panic buying apprehending an extended lockdown beyond May 19 and a cyclonic storm possibly hitting the Odisha coast around May 13. Potato, which has been selling at Rs 18-20 per kg till Tuesday, was selling at Rs 30-40 a kg in retail markets as people started buying it in bulk. 

On an average, around 300 tonne of potato is supplied to the city and 250 tonne of vegetables is sold in the markets every day. However, Wednesday witnessed a surge in potato buying. Over 500 tonne of potato was sold in a single day as people started buying 50 kg bags.

“As many as 4,500 bags (each bag weighing 50 kg) were lifted from Kuberpuri, the main vegetable mandi at Aiginia under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, by non-traders,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Potato Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

Individuals buying potato from the mandi was a rare sight. As most of them bought single packet, it is quite obvious that they were taking it for their household consumption, he said. Potato also continued its vanishing act at major vegetable markets of the city including Unit-I haat due to panic buying. There is no stock of potato for Thursday and the scarcity will further push the price, said a potato wholesaler of Unit-I vegetable market.

There is a normal supply of potato from outside Odisha, West Bengal being the major supplier. Potato produced in the State is still available in the market. There is nothing to worry but such panic buying will create problem if the administration fails to step in, Mishra said. Ironically, the wholesale price of potato is Rs 12-13 per kg and the ideal price for the retail market is Rs 18 per kg. It is the responsibility of the administration to check hoarding by the consumers and the traders, he said.

Requesting the people to refrain from panic buying of essentials, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain said there are enough stock of food and other edible items in the State. There is no need to panic as the government has allowed shops selling essential items  to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm, he added. The Minister also directed the officials of Food Supplies department to keep a close watch on hoarders and unscrupulous traders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp