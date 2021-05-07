Chaos at vaccination centres in Bhubaneshwar as officials leave it to police

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the State capital is anything but smooth. With the Health department leaving the programme at the mercy of police, all vaccination centres in the city have turned into battlegrounds as senior citizens and those aged above 45 years jostle with each other to get the jab. If the chaos prevails, the centres may soon turn into super spreader venues for the virus. The administrative staff of government hospitals remain absent during inoculation. Their role is limited to calling the police commissioner for deployment of additional personnel if the situation spirals out of control.

Police personnel, who are supposed to assist the hospital staff in vaccination, are facing the wrath of people and often forced to explain things which are least expected from them. Sample this. A constable regulating people at the door of a vaccination room had to explain why he had to give preference to people who had booked their slots on the Cowin portal.

The majority of the senior citizens including educated people do not have any idea about the Cowin app and slot booking which is meant for people in the age group of 18 and 44. As the government has not informed people about slot booking in Cowin app for senior citizens, the general impression is that people waiting for second dose will get preference. An elderly lady was seen shouting at the top of her voice at Unit-III PHC saying she did not have a mobile and no knowledge about online booking.

“It is for the third day I am visiting the PHC to get my second dose but without any success. You tell me what I should do. Will I get my vaccine or return,” she pleaded to the constable who could only advise her to ask the medical officer or wait. She was not alone. The constable was bombarded with similar questions from people who had come with their Aadhar cards to get the second jab.

Release of limited doses of vaccines to the centres is also a big problem. With vaccine stock depleting fast, people waiting for second dose are apprehensive that the lot will get exhausted before their turn comes. The other reason for the mad rush is allowing people aged above 45 to get their first dose in the afternoon session.

Daring the scorching heat, people are seen queueing up at all the vaccination centres from 12.30 pm till 3 pm to when the centres open for second session. After getting reports that Covid guidelines are hugely compromised at the vaccination centres, Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg, in charge of Bhubaneswar Covid management, visited several hospitals only to realise that the situation is unmanageable.