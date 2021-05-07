STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chaos at vaccination centres in Bhubaneshwar as officials leave it to police

Amid mismanagement, the centres where social distancing norms are violated may soon turn into super spreader venues 

Published: 07th May 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the State capital is anything but smooth. With the Health department leaving the programme at the mercy of police, all vaccination centres in the city have turned into battlegrounds as senior citizens and those aged above 45 years jostle with each other to get the jab. If the chaos prevails, the centres may soon turn into super spreader venues for the virus. The administrative staff of government hospitals remain absent during inoculation. Their role is limited to calling the police commissioner for deployment of additional personnel if the situation spirals out of control. 

Police personnel, who are supposed to assist the hospital staff in vaccination, are facing the wrath of people and often forced to explain things which are least expected from them. Sample this. A constable regulating people at the door of a vaccination room had to explain why he had to give preference to people who had booked their slots on the Cowin portal. 

The majority of the senior citizens including educated people do not have any idea about the Cowin app and slot booking which is meant for people in the age group of 18 and 44. As the government has not informed people about slot booking in Cowin app for senior citizens, the general impression is that people waiting for second dose will get preference. An elderly lady was seen shouting at the top of her voice at Unit-III PHC saying she did not have a mobile and no knowledge about online booking. 

“It is for the third day I am visiting the PHC to get my second dose but without any success. You tell me what I should do. Will I get my vaccine or return,” she pleaded to the constable who could only advise her to ask the medical officer or wait. She was not alone. The constable was bombarded with similar questions from people who had come with their Aadhar cards to get the second jab.

Release of limited doses of vaccines to the centres is also a big problem. With vaccine stock depleting fast, people waiting for second dose are apprehensive that the lot will get exhausted before their turn comes.  The other reason for the mad rush is allowing people aged above 45 to get their first dose in the afternoon session. 

Daring the scorching heat, people are seen queueing up at all the vaccination centres from 12.30 pm till 3 pm to when the centres open for second session. After getting reports that Covid guidelines are hugely compromised at the vaccination centres, Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg, in charge of Bhubaneswar Covid management, visited several hospitals only to realise that the situation is unmanageable. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp