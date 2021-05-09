Bhubaneswar: Man succumbs to COVID, family members unaware of his death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A man succumbed to coronavirus in the city, but the deceased’s family members are still unaware of his death.

According to police, one Santosh Behera was rushed to Capital Hospital by a good Samaritan Ramesh Chandra Nayak on Tuesday. Behera was tested for Covid-19 and succumbed at about 12.05 pm on Thursday.

Police personnel of Capital Hospital outpost said, “Nayak found Behera near the railway station here and noticed that he was feeling uneasy. He immediately rushed him to Capital Hospital.”

The patient identified himself as Santosh Behera but his complete address could not be noted by the doctors as his health condition was serious.

Police contacted Nayak to collect more details about Behera but he informed that he did not know the deceased personally.

Police are now making efforts to establish Behera’s identity and inform the family members about his demise.

The deceased’s photographs have been circulated for the purpose, said Zone-I ACP Manas Ranjan Garnaik.