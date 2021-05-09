More local COVID-19 cases from apartments in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The lockdown and weekend shutdown, notwithstanding, Covid-19 infections in the Capital city continue to rise with 1,034 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

However, there was an improvement in the daily recovery tally which put a break in the spike of active cases. As against the new cases, 1,019 recoveries were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, 54 cases were reported from Patia and Nayapalli each, while 40 cases were reported from Laxmisagar and Khandagiri. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said 880 cases on the day were related to local transmission.

These cases were mostly reported from residential societies and apartments.

Meanwhile, expanding the inoculation drive in the city to protect citizens from the virus, the BMC vaccinated 400 beneficiaries at the drive-in vaccination facility at Esplanade Mall which was started on a pilot basis on the day.

“The first such drive in the State encouraged citizens to come forward to book their slots and come to the venue in a disciplined manner,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

People in the 45+ age group waiting for their second jab were vaccinated at the centre.

VIRUS SPREAD IN 5 DAYS

May 8 1,043

May 7 1,048

May 6 1,118

May 5 1,074

May 4 1,116