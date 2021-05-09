STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination of 18 plus in four Odisha cities from Monday as Covishield doses arrive

Inoculation sessions to be planned from 8 am to 1 pm for 18 to 44 years and from 3 pm to 6 pm for 45 years and above

Published: 09th May 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government on Saturday announced to start inoculation of people of 18-44 age group in four cities following the arrival of one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine as part of its own procurement.

A beneficiary getting vaccinated at the Esplanade
Mall in Bhubaneswar | Express

As decided, the vaccination drive will commence in Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela, where the test positivity rate is high, from Monday.

The drive has already started in Bhubaneswar since May 3. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the vaccine will be dispatched to the four cities proportionately as per the population.

Like Bhubaneswar, the vaccination sessions will be planned from 8 am to 1 pm for 18 to 44 years and from 3 pm to 6 pm for 45 years and above, he said.

“At present, as the manufacturers are able to supply low quantities of vaccines, we are starting the vaccination of the 18 to 44 year age group only in five municipal corporations, where the positivity rate is very high. Other areas in the districts will be covered under the programme as the vaccine supply improves,” he added.

The Health department has asked the districts to ensure that the vaccine stock (Central and State supply) and its utilisation are segregated and properly recorded on a daily basis at all cold chain points at the district level.

Meanwhile, the department has issued guidelines for the private hospitals to be roped in for government-sponsored vaccination centres for inoculation of the 18-44 age group.

The private hospitals, who were earlier conducting the vaccination for people aged 45 years and above, will be used as an extension of government vaccination centres for vaccination of 18 plus.

Since the vaccine will be supplied to the private facilities free of cost, the beneficiaries will have to pay only Rs 100 per dose as service charge.

Registration of all hospitals in the CoWIN portal is mandatory and the vaccination centre will be opened with due approval of the District Task Force Committee.

The private hospitals will, however, have to submit an undertaking that they will intimate the government once they start procurement directly from the manufacturers so that the government supply can be withdrawn immediately.

