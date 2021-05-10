STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Higher antibodies against Covid spike protein in recovered patients: Study 

In a big relief for Covid recovered persons, a recent study by a group of scientists has found the antibodies against spike protein that give protection from the virus infection continued to persist

Published: 10th May 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

covid antibody

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  If you have tested positive for Covid-19 once, you need not worry about decline in antibody level. In a big relief for Covid recovered persons, a recent study by a group of scientists has found the antibodies against spike protein that give protection from the virus infection continued to persist and were constantly rising.

The study conducted on a group of healthcare and frontline workers by a team of researchers from Bhubaneswar-based Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), an ICMR research lab, revealed antibody level is declining against nucleocapsid protein, but not against the spike protein that gives protection from the infection. There are two types of antibodies that develop in a person post-Covid.

One is against nucleocapsid (N) protein and the second against the structural spike (S) protein that is the most important antibody as it gives immuno-protection and neutralises the action of the virus. The spike protein of coronavirus plays a crucial role in helping the virus invade host cells. Antibodies produced by the body’s immune system bind this protein and prevent the viral particle from infecting the host cell.

Scientist D and in-charge of Cobas Laboratory and antibody testing at RMRC, Dr Debdutta Bhattacharya said the study was conducted to get a better understanding of antibody levels as several private laboratories conducting antibody tests on persons recovered from Covid-19 claimed that their antibodies are decreasing leaving people worried.

A cohort of 76 Covid-19 positive healthcare and frontline workers, aged between 18 and 63 years, from Bhubaneswar was included in the study. They were enrolled after 28 days of being tested positive by RT-PCR and followed up for months. The team collected serum samples from these individuals for 16 weeks at weekly and fortnightly frequency during each follow-up and tested them for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies both qualitatively and quantitatively.

The researchers recorded the antibody level of the people 10 times highest between September 2020 and February 2021. Though a decline of antibodies against nucleocapsid antigen protein was noticed but not complete disappearance by the end of 16 weeks. “All 76 people were found to have higher antibody level against the S-protein. The antibody against N-protein is found waning in 30 persons with time but not completely disappearing.

Those found negative against N-protein might not be true antibody negative as those whose tested positive for antibodies against S-protein that would help in neutralising the virus,” he observed. The mean age of the participants, including 51 men and 25 women, was 36.5 years. Among the 76 participants, 60 were symptomatic during two weeks of the symptom onset.

Other members of the research team comprised Dr Debaprasad Parai, Dr Girish Dash, Usha Kiran Rout, Dr Hariram Choudhury and Rashmi Ranjan Nanda.  The pre-print of the study titled ‘IgG antibody response against Nucleocapsid and Spike protein post SARS-CoV-2 infection’ has been published in Research Square and is under review by Journal of Infection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid antibody coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp