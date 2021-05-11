STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decline in tests, high TPR cause concern

BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary however, said the daily TPR is expected to come down in the coming days because of the lockdown.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the active case tally of the State capital has breached the 10,000 mark, decline in number of tests and rise in daily positivity rate (TPR) has emerged as a cause of concern. Sources in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of daily tests being conducted at government facilities in the city has come down to as low as 2,500. This, despite the government’s direction to ramp up testing to a minimum 3,000 for immediate tracking and isolation of Covid suspects. Statistics suggest that the daily testing which remained 3,018 on May 5 gradually declined to 2,521 on May 9.  The daily testing figure remained 2,760 on May 6, 2,714 on May 7 and 2,935 on May 8. The number of tests being conducted at the city’s private labs and hospitals also remained much less.

However while the daily infections during the period remained more than 1,000, the average daily TPR remained over 35 per cent (pc).With 1,084 cases, the daily TPR in the Capital on May 9 remained around 42 pc, the highest in the last five days indicating that at least four in every 10 people, who turned up for tests in the city on the day, tested positive for the virus. The TPR was 35.5 pc on May 5, 40.5 pc on May 6, 38.6 pc on May 7 and 35.2 pc on May 8. The increasing TPR in the city has emerged as a major concern. 

Capital Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr Dhananjaya Das said movement of people in large numbers to the State capital for treatment and other emergency work could be one of the major factors responsible for rise in infections and TPR. BMC officials said movement of passengers to the city is also another reason for the spike in cases.  “It is the sixth day of lockdown in the city. However, flow of passengers from other states including high-risk Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal via train is still continuing,” said one of the officials of the civic body.

BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary however, said the daily TPR is expected to come down in the coming days because of the lockdown. “It usually takes minimum seven days for the effectiveness of the lockdown to reflect on the cases. We hope that the ongoing lockdown and weekend shutdown coupled with the continuous vaccination drive will bring down the number of daily cases in the city  significantly,” Chaudhary said.

