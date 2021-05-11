Pvt ambulance service providers make hay in city

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and loopholes in government system, private ambulance service providers in the State Capital are making hay and charging exorbitant rates from people seeking transport to hospitals.The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s failure to regulate ambulance fares in the face of the huge demand and even monitor their operations has provided an opportunity to the private operators to fleece the hapless patients.

There are around 10,300 active Covid patients in the city as of now with many needing emergency transport to hospitals on deterioration of their condition, while others also have to access hospitals or diagnostic centres for tests. In absence of any ambulance service from the Health department or Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the patients are largely dependent on the private service providers who do not fail to take advantage of the situation and charge excess money.

TNIE called some of the service providers anonymously to know the rates to take a Covid patient to a diagnostic facility for HRCT scanning and drop him back at home. The service providers charge Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 for one to two hours.One from Sumitra Ambulance said they will charge Rs 4,000 to take a Covid patient from Jharpada to a diagnostic facility at Saheed Nagar for HRCT scanning, while an employee from Neelanchal Ambulance Services said the cost will be around Rs 4,500.

“Our charges are fixed for one hour after which Rs 500 will be charged for each extra hour. Besides, cost of mini-ambulance will be more as the driver will require to wear PPE kit,” said one of the employees of Sumitra ambulance.Another agency Ashirbad AC Ambulance on the other hand charged Rs 6,000 for the service for two hours. “The cost includes charges related to oxygen backup, PPE kit and disinfection of the vehicle,” the official said and added that if the patient requires attendant, the cost will increase by another Rs 2,000 per person.

Private ambulances that used to charge Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 to shift patients to hospitals are now demanding over Rs 2,000 for non-Covid patients. The amount is Rs 1,000 more for Covid positive patient.According to one of the private ambulance providers, they had effected fixed rates for shifting of patients within the city after outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic. But due to lack of monitoring by the authorities, no one is following the practice.

All this happening right under the nose of the State government and the BMC officials who have turned a blind eye to the issue. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said they haven’t received any complaints of private ambulance service providers charging exorbitantly. He, however, said the civic body will look into the matter and take appropriate measures.