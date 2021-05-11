STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Volunteers rule as chaos prevails at vax centres 

Slot booking norm goes for a toss  as rules flouted with impunity 

Published: 11th May 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expanding its vaccination drive to speed up the inoculation of people aged above 45 years, utter chaos and confusion and in some cases stampede like situations continue to prevail at the vaccine centres in the city. 

Overcrowding with no physical distancing -not the least because people thronging the centres are made to wait outside for hours in a single queue - put all at risk. The unruly scenes expose the lack of preparedness and sheer mismanagement at the BMC-managed centres. Reports from a few centres suggest local volunteers responsible for crowd management have set their own rules on who must be given preference regardless of whether a person has booked a slot with a specified timing for getting the jab. 

Expressing his displeasure over the state of affairs, Biswaranjan Mahapatra, a practising lawyer of Orissa High Court, said he had booked his slot on the CoWin app for himself and his wife for May 8. The vaccination timing was from 5.30 pm to 6 pm at urban primary health centre (UPHC), Gadakana. By the time Mahapatra reached the UPHC, over 300 people were jostling with each other to get the jab while the vaccine supply was for 120 people. Only a few people at the centre had the CoWin registration slip and the majority had come only with their Aadhaar cards. 

Mahapatra said, “People like us who had registered online voiced our protest when the local volunteers gave preference to people who had not. The volunteers made it clear that they have set their rules and any amount of protest is not going to help. Go on, complain wherever and to whoever you like, they said.” He said a few elderly people left the place in disgust as the local youths got physical with them. 

Around 50 people having slots on Saturday afternoon for vaccination had to return without getting the jab as the stock was exhausted. “I and my wife waited till the vaccination for the day was over. One of the youths approached me and asked what are we waiting for. After learning that we could not get the vaccine despite allotment of slots, he jotted down our names and asked us to come at 2.30 pm on Sunday. When I said there will be no vaccination on Sunday, the youth said, do as I said”,” Mahapatra said.

“Initially, I thought he was joking. Then decided to give it a try. The next day we reached at 2.30 pm sharp to see the centre was crowded like any other day. It took a bit longer when our turn came. We have nothing to protest because it was their rule,” the lawyer said.Several attempts to verify from BMC officials about the vaccination drive on Sunday, which is designated a no-vaccination day for sanitisation of the session sites, proved futile.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp