Volunteers rule as chaos prevails at vax centres 

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expanding its vaccination drive to speed up the inoculation of people aged above 45 years, utter chaos and confusion and in some cases stampede like situations continue to prevail at the vaccine centres in the city.

Overcrowding with no physical distancing -not the least because people thronging the centres are made to wait outside for hours in a single queue - put all at risk. The unruly scenes expose the lack of preparedness and sheer mismanagement at the BMC-managed centres. Reports from a few centres suggest local volunteers responsible for crowd management have set their own rules on who must be given preference regardless of whether a person has booked a slot with a specified timing for getting the jab.

Expressing his displeasure over the state of affairs, Biswaranjan Mahapatra, a practising lawyer of Orissa High Court, said he had booked his slot on the CoWin app for himself and his wife for May 8. The vaccination timing was from 5.30 pm to 6 pm at urban primary health centre (UPHC), Gadakana. By the time Mahapatra reached the UPHC, over 300 people were jostling with each other to get the jab while the vaccine supply was for 120 people. Only a few people at the centre had the CoWin registration slip and the majority had come only with their Aadhaar cards.

Mahapatra said, “People like us who had registered online voiced our protest when the local volunteers gave preference to people who had not. The volunteers made it clear that they have set their rules and any amount of protest is not going to help. Go on, complain wherever and to whoever you like, they said.” He said a few elderly people left the place in disgust as the local youths got physical with them.

Around 50 people having slots on Saturday afternoon for vaccination had to return without getting the jab as the stock was exhausted. “I and my wife waited till the vaccination for the day was over. One of the youths approached me and asked what are we waiting for. After learning that we could not get the vaccine despite allotment of slots, he jotted down our names and asked us to come at 2.30 pm on Sunday. When I said there will be no vaccination on Sunday, the youth said, do as I said”,” Mahapatra said.

“Initially, I thought he was joking. Then decided to give it a try. The next day we reached at 2.30 pm sharp to see the centre was crowded like any other day. It took a bit longer when our turn came. We have nothing to protest because it was their rule,” the lawyer said.Several attempts to verify from BMC officials about the vaccination drive on Sunday, which is designated a no-vaccination day for sanitisation of the session sites, proved futile.