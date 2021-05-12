STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police intensify patrolling in Twin City

Published: 12th May 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In wake of rampant violation of Covid-19 norms during relaxation of lockdown between 6 am and 12 noon, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday warned that checking and patrolling will be intensified in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and stringent action taken against offenders. 

Police Commissioner, Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi said some people are venturing out of their houses even if they do not have any essential work in the morning. “We have noticed that between 6 am and 12 noon, there is an increase in movement of vehicles on the roads in the cities as some people are not following the guidelines” he said. 

Priyadarshi said, during joint operations, police and civic body officials will seal shops found violating the guidelines. “Some shops were sealed on Tuesday for such offences,” he said. Police cautioned that in order to contain the spread of the virus, everyone will have to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and not gathering in huge numbers at a particular spot. 

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has launched a helpline number 8093-028-100 to assist senior citizens in case of any emergency during lockdown. The initiative was launched on a pilot basis few days back and the police have so far contacted more than 250 senior citizens. Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi is looking into the matters relating to senior citizens and contacting officials to resolve their issues. 

