Covid-19 cases surge as testing ramped up, 17 more die in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : After the drop in new cases for the last two days, the number of infections soared again in the State following rise in testing. As many as 10,982 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 17 more succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

Anticipating the number of cases to hover around 8,000 per day for the next one month, the State government has directed districts and municipal bodies to remain prepared with all logistics to deal with emergencies. Health experts have also advised the government to extend the lockdown for another 15 days in view of rise in number of cases, which now hover around 10,000.

In order to control the spread of the rampaging disease, Director of ICMR Balram Bhargava had suggested that the lockdown restrictions should remain in place for another six to eight weeks in the districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent (pc) of those tested. The TPR in 27 districts is more than 10 pc.

Of the fresh cases, 6,149 were in quarantine and the remaining 4,833 local contacts. The tests were up from 46,241 a day before to 49,191 including 16,796 through RT-PCR, taking the test positivity rate (TPR) to 22.3 per cent (pc) from 21 pc.

Although with 1,539 new cases, Khurda district topped the chart followed by Sundargarh (964), Cuttack (885), Angul (539) and Sambalpur (454), Cuttack recorded the highest TPR of 47.2 pc. Health department sources said 1,872 tests, including 642 RT-PCR tests were conducted in Cuttack during the period. The TPR shot up from 13.4 pc recorded on Tuesday when 641 cases were detected from 4,767 samples. Among other districts, the positivity rate was 41.7 pc in Sambalpur, 40.3 pc in Angul, 32.7 in Bargarh, 31.5 pc in Kalahandi, 31.3 pc in Nuapada and Sonepur and Nabarangpur registered 28 pc each. Only Malkangiri recorded less than 100 cases.

Nearly 58 pc of the overall active cases were contributed by eight districts including Khurda (18.2 pc), Sundargarh (10.4 pc), Cuttack (7.2 pc), Anugul (4.5 pc), Sambalpur (4.5 pc), Puri (4.4 pc), Bargarh (4.3 pc) and Jharsuguda (4.1 pc). The disease claimed 17 more lives taking the toll to 2,232. Angul and Khurda reported three deaths each and Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sundargarh two deaths each. One patient each succumbed in Balasore, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Puri. The number of active cases now stands at 89,683.

Meanwhile, three more patients, including a 31-year-old, have been detected with black fungus infection at a private hospital in the City. All of them had tested positive last month and the youth was in ICU for a long time. The Health department has so far confirmed only one case of mucormycosis in the State.

1,294 fresh cases in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital on Wednesday reported 1,294 fresh cases with two deaths. The new cases pushed the active case tally to 11,178. Nayapalli reported the highest local contact cases of 62 followed by 57 in Patia, 46 in Badagada, 44 in Khandagiri and 42 in Old Town.