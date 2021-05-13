No Covishield second dose before 42 days in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government on Wednesday urged people not to crowd vaccination centres for the second dose of Covishield if the duration between the doses is less than 42 days.

As per the national vaccination strategy, the duration between the two doses of Covishield needs to be six to eight weeks. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made modifications in the CoWIN portal that will not now allow entry of second dose vaccination before six weeks.

Earlier, people aged above 45 years who had taken the first dose and received a message for second dose vaccination after 28 days used to throng vaccination centres leading to chaos and confusion. “People also managed to get vaccinated after 28 days of first dose despite the clear directive from the Centre as the CoWIN allowed entry.

Now it has been stopped after the issue was flagged,” said a health official. Meanwhile, the Health department has asked the collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to make all officials, supervisors, vaccinators and verifiers aware about the modified guidelines.