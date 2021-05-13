STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No Covishield second dose before 42 days in Odisha

The State government on Wednesday urged people not to crowd vaccination centres for the second dose of Covishield if the duration between the doses is less than 42 days.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Representational Image. (File | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government on Wednesday urged people not to crowd vaccination centres for the second dose of Covishield if the duration between the doses is less than 42 days.

As per the national vaccination strategy, the duration between the two doses of Covishield needs to be six to eight weeks. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made modifications in the CoWIN portal that will not now allow entry of second dose vaccination before six weeks.

Earlier, people aged above 45 years who had taken the first dose and received a message for second dose vaccination after 28 days used to throng vaccination centres leading to chaos and confusion.  “People also managed to get vaccinated after 28 days of first dose despite the clear directive from the Centre as the CoWIN allowed entry.

Now it has been stopped after the issue was flagged,” said a health official. Meanwhile, the Health department has asked the collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs to make all officials, supervisors, vaccinators and verifiers aware about the modified guidelines.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVIshield COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp