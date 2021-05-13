STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shoddy biomedical waste handling at Odisha's Covid Care Centres causes concern

Mismanagement in collection and disposal of biomedical waste in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction is not limited to residential areas.

Biomedical waste

For representational purposes

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Mismanagement in collection and disposal of biomedical waste in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction is not limited to residential areas. Its handling at the city’s institutional care facilities is equally worrying. 

Pictures of one of the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the city exposes the recklessness of the civic body in dealing with the trash that has emerged as a serious menace triggering additional challenges. A tractor full of waste generated at the CCC over a period of four days was lifted by one of the private sanitation agencies on Wednesday morning only after repeated requests.

“The agency lifted the waste only as a goodwill gesture as there is no contract between BMC and the agency concerned to lift the garbage from the CCC yet,” said one of the CCC management officials.
The BMC reactivated the CCCs at Patia and Dumduma last month after there was a sudden spike in Covid cases in the city. It, however, appears to have forgotten ways to handle and manage waste at the facilities.

The 60-bed CCCs meant for asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms are now operating in full strength. “Out of 60 beds at the Dumduma CCC, 58 are occupied till Wednesday. In such situation, the inordinate delay in lifting of waste from the garbage area of the centre poses serious health hazards not only for the patients but also for medical staff and frontline workers engaged there,” the official said while requesting his anonymity.  

In the absence of any proper mechanism to collect and dispose off the biomedical waste, the trash on the premises of Dumduma CCC lie dumped within the premises for days, he said and added the situation worsened after the CCC in-charge contracted the virus last week and underwent treatment in isolation. 
As if this is not enough, the sanitation workers engaged in lifting waste at the CCCs do not have access to basic protective gear.  

“Despite repeated requests, the civic body is not giving PPE kits to them making them vulnerable to the virus,” alleged one of the sanitation inspectors who also wished not to be named. He said that the unsystematic approach in dealing with the biomedical waste could only lead to further spread of the infection in the city.  Senior BMC officials could not be reached for their comments on the matter. 

