Special COVID-19 vaccine session for people sans id proof in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to ensure vaccination of all age-appropriate people, the State government has decided to conduct a special drive to inoculate vulnerable citizens, who do not possess any approved identity proof but are at risk of getting infected.

The move came after the Centre advised the states to make special provisions for vulnerable groups who do not have the prescribed identity proof required for registration. As per the decision, separate vaccination sessions will be planned for the people who do not possess any one of the seven approved identify proofs.

People who will be included in the drive include nomads, ascetics and saints of various religions, prisoners, inmates of mental health institutions and rehabilitation centres/camps, residents of old-age homes, beggars and other identified persons aged above 18.