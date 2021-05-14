Oxygen shortage killed 15 patients, alleges BJP, files complaint against Odisha Collector, medical officer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Thursday lodged an FIR against Keonjhar district collector Ashish Thakare and the medical officer of Covid hospital alleging “murder” of 15 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment due to oxygen shortage.

A five-member delegation of BJP comprising party spokespersons Dilip Mohanty, Satyabrata Panda, Murali Sharma, Radhakant Mahanta and Keonjhar district unit president Ansuman Mohanty visited the hospital where 15 Covid patients allegedly died due to disruption in oxygen supply.

The delegation met the elder brother of Premananda Das, one of the 15 patients, who died due to oxygen shortage on May 5 night, at his Keonjhar residence. All the patients who died that night were cremated by the district administration without informing their families, he alleged.

“Premananda was doing well and all his health parameters were normal on May 5. The next day we were told that he died and had been cremated,” his brother told the delegation.The delegation was denied to have a look at the hospital register by the hospital authorities and the collector refused to give appointment to the team, Mohanty said.

“We want a probe by an independent agency to find out the truth. The BJP will resort to legal and political measures to unearth the mass killing of corona patients during treatment,” he said. The hospital was set up out of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund at Ranki on the outskirts of Keonjhar town.