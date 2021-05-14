Surge in cases makes mockery of lockdown in Bhubaneswar

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Strange as it may sound but the State Capital reported its maximum number of cases in the last nine days of lockdown including the two-day weekend shutdown on May 8 and 9. Contrary to expectations, the lockdown, with a six-hour partial relaxation in the morning, has failed to serve its purpose in the city so far. The city added as many as 9,919 new cases to its tally between May 5 and 13.

The situation appears to have worsened as the daily case which used to be around 1,000 in the initial days of the lockdown is hovering at over 1,100 for the last three days. In fact, the highest single day spike of 1,294 new cases was reported on May 12, a week after the lockdown.

The city reported 1,109 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Instead of any decline, 1,790 more cases were added to the active tally in the city. The active case tally of the Capital which was 8,947 till May 5, the day lockdown came into force, has now touched 11,209. The relentless surge has now raised questions on the effectiveness of the lockdown with demands from several quarters to revise the strategy and the six-hour relaxation given to locals to buy essential items.

A few former corporators have alleged lack of adequate awareness and enforcement among citizens have resulted in spread of infection.“Cases are exploding in residential areas of Nayapalli. Unfortunately, there is no hesitation among people to roam outside. Markets remains flooded during the six-hour lockdown relaxation. The violations are triggering the spread of infection,” said a former corporator.

“When violation of social distancing protocols continue unabated and no safety norms are followed even in residential areas, what is the use of deploying police in large numbers on major thoroughfares and traffic squares. The enforcement strategy needs to be revisited,” said another former corporator from Bhauma Nagar area. He demanded the lockdown to be extended with maximum restrictions and enforcement to break the chain.

71 test positive

Bhubaneswar: In a cluster outbreak of Covid-19 cases, 71 persons inside the CRPF campus here tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. BMC officials said most of the infected were in the 21-30 age group and the source of infection on the CRPF campus is yet to be ascertained. Testing will be ramped up to isolate others infected with the virus, they said. Apart from CRPF campus, 61 cases were also reported from Patia.

BMC gets new administrator

Bhubaneswar: Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department G Mathivathanan was given the additional charge of administrator of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) a day after another senior IAS officer Sanjay Singh was brought in as the Commissioner of the civic body. Sources said the appointment of two senior IAS officials to manage the affairs of the BMC was done in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the State Capital. Positive cases in the Capital are hovering over 1,000 daily despite the restrictions. The appointment of Sangramjit Nayak as BMC administrator has been terminated.