Cover 12.67L farmers left out of PM-Kisan: Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With the Centre releasing 8th instalment of financial assistance of over Rs 20,667 crore to beneficiary farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure that all registered farmers of the State get the benefit in this hour of crisis.

As only 27.83 lakh out of the 40.5 lakh registered farmers of the State received Rs 556.64 crore under PM-Kisan, Pradhan requested the Chief Minister to expedite procedural compliances and formalities so that all farmers can benefit from the direct income support.

“In the interest of farmers who are the backbone of Odisha’s economy, I once again request CM @Naveen_Odisha Babu to expedite procedural compliance and formalities so that all registered farmers of Odisha can benefit from direct income support under the #PMKisan,” Pradhan tweeted.

As only 24.7 lakh farmers of the State benefited (Rs 494.13 crore) in the 7th instalment, Pradhan had written to the Chief Minister in March seeking his personal intervention for ensuring expeditious compliance to requisite procedural formalities as per PM-Kisan scheme guidelines.

“Since the launch of PM-Kisan, a sum of Rs 3,830.85 crore have been transferred to all eligible farmers of Odisha. However, I have noted that out of the total of 40.5 lakh registered farmers in the State, only 27.83 lakh farmers have benefited today,” he said.