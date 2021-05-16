Black fungus patient succumbs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first black fungus-affected patient of the State died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday. Health department sources said the 71-year-old man, who had uncontrolled diabetes, died of cardiac arrest before a planned surgery on the affected organ.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20 and was in home isolation till he complained of swelling in eyes and blackish discharge from nose on May 8. He was under treatment for mucormycosis since then.

He was suspected to have contracted the infection from an old air cooler during home isolation. Meanwhile, the State government has constituted an experts’ committee to monitor the incidence of black fungus and formulate guidelines for early detection and treatment.