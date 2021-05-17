Bhubaneswar registers highest single-day spike in Covid cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite weekend shutdown, the State capital recorded its biggest single-day spike of 1,353 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The cases reported during the period were 21 per cent more than the previous day’s figure of 1,118. Patia alone registered 102 cases, the first locality in the city to have reported daily cases in three digits. Besides, a number of locations reported cases in double digits.

Nayapalli, another Covid hotspot in the city, reported 78 new cases while 59 new cases were reported from Old Town area. Khandagiri, Dumduma and Laxmisagar also reported 45 cases each. The new cases pushed the city’s active case tally to 12,906. Meanwhile, in view of surge in cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a massive sanitisation drive by engaging dedicated vehicles at its three administrative zones. BMC officials said nine vehicles, three in each zone have been engaged for sanitisation and disinfection. Each vehicle is managed by three staff.

Areas reporting increased number of positive cases and major public places such as hospitals, crematorium and market places will be sanitised on priority, officials said. In order to lessen the burden on the vehicles of Odisha Fire Service, BMC has deployed its own fleet of vehicles this year, the officials said. The chemical used for the disinfection drive is one percent solution of Sodium Hypochlorite.