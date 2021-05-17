STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar registers highest single-day spike in Covid cases

Despite weekend shutdown, the State capital recorded its biggest single-day spike of 1,353 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Despite weekend shutdown, the State capital recorded its biggest single-day spike of 1,353 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The cases reported during the period were 21 per cent more than the previous day’s figure of 1,118. Patia alone registered 102 cases, the first locality in the city to have reported daily cases in three digits. Besides, a number of locations reported cases in double digits.

Nayapalli, another Covid hotspot in the city, reported 78 new cases while 59 new cases were reported from Old Town area. Khandagiri, Dumduma and Laxmisagar also reported 45 cases each. The new cases pushed the city’s active case tally to 12,906. Meanwhile, in view of surge in cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a massive sanitisation drive by engaging dedicated vehicles at its three administrative zones. BMC officials said nine vehicles, three in each zone have been engaged for sanitisation and disinfection. Each vehicle is managed by three staff.

Areas reporting increased number of positive cases and major public places such as hospitals, crematorium and market places will be sanitised on priority, officials said.  In order to lessen the burden on the vehicles of Odisha Fire Service, BMC has deployed its own fleet of vehicles this year, the officials said. The chemical used for the disinfection drive is one percent solution of Sodium Hypochlorite. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp