BJP slams government over absence of temporary medical centres in panchayats across Odisha

With coronavirus spreading faster in rural areas, the BJP on Sunday lashed out at the State government for its hesitation to revive temporary medical centres (TMCs) at panchayat level.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With coronavirus spreading faster in rural areas, the BJP on Sunday lashed out at the State government for its hesitation to revive temporary medical centres (TMCs) at panchayat level. Alleging gross mismanagement in handling the pandemic in rural areas, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said a large number of Covid cases are being reported from villages.

Most of the affected people have been advised self isolation which is not possible. The rapid rise of cases are mainly due to return of migrant workers from other states and lack of facilities for self isolation. With the condition in rural areas worsening by the day, Mohanty said the government has no data on Covid positive patients due to lack of testing and tracking.

In the absence of testing facilities in rural areas, people with symptoms are unable to get themselves tested for the virus. They are also unable to move out due to the Statewide lockdown. Stating that villages and hinterlands of the State were safe during the first wave of the pandemic, Mohanty said the spread of the virus can be tamed if TMCs are opened at panchayat level.  

“We fail to understand why the government is reluctant to open the TMCs despite repeated demands from the BJP and other political parties. The government had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to each panchayat for opening TMCs last year. What happened to the materials purchased for the centres,” he asked . Mohanty criticised the State government for failing to ramp up testing and tracing at border areas.

The government’s measures for testing at border villages are not enough and the testing capacity should be increased in such areas. He said people are waiting for hours in queue for vaccination and to get their Covid reports. “The government should send their reports through mobile SMS instead of asking them to collect it from hospitals,” advised the senior leader. 

Mohanty further requested the State government to accept the proposal of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to constitute a crisis management committee comprising members of all political parties. The issue will be raised at the all-party meeting scheduled on Monday. He suggested the government to formulate Covid committees at grassroots level, especially panchayat, villages and blocks to address the crisis in an effective manner.

