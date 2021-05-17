STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid care: Odisha government's focus on urban areas leaves villages in lurch

Health staff are banking on rapid antigen tests in rural areas as periphery hospitals have stopped collecting samples for RT-PCR

Published: 17th May 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old girl from Kanas in Puri district with Covid symptoms could not get herself tested as the primary health centre in the area has stopped collecting samples due to shortage of kits. Unable to go to the district headquarters hospital, she purchased drugs from a local medicine store and returned home. She is now under self-medication in home isolation.

“Not only my sister, but many in our area including returnees are also ignoring tests as they fear people in the village will not allow them to stay at home if they come to know they are positive. There is no isolation facility and the administration is also not taking any steps to ramp up testing,” said an employee of a private company requesting anonymity.

In the midst of the rampaging pandemic when several periphery hospitals across the State have stopped collecting samples for Covid test, health staff are banking on rapid antigen tests in the rural areas. People are forced to travel a long distance to get themselves tested.  The coronavirus infection is spreading alarmingly in rural pockets as the government’s focus remains mostly urban centric. If targets given to districts are any indication, of  20,000 RT-PCR tests a day in the State, five places including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Balasore and Rourkela share over 40 per cent and four other medical colleges share 15 pc. The rest 45 pc is distributed among 21 districts of which at least 15 are now Covid hotspots contributing 70 pc cases with the test positivity rate hovering around 20 pc to 25 pc. 

Even as the administration stressed more containment measures in Bhubaneswar, the TPR in rural Khurda was a whopping 78 pc a couple days back. Not only Khurda and Puri, the infection rate is shooting through the roof in Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Sonepur and Nayagarh that were reporting less cases till a fortnight back. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Deogarh came under the red zone category as the number of active cases in the district crossed 1,000 on Sunday. Of the 2,67,972 confirmed cases in the second wave, around 56 pc are from rural areas.

With the infection spreading rapidly in rural areas, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an SOP to break the transmission. States have been directed to intensify active surveillance on influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections besides testing and home-community level isolation facilities. Dean (Research) of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Binod Patro said since the number of cases and sample positivity rate remain high, it is imminent to extend the lockdown for another fortnight without any relaxation. 

“The testing and containment measures need to be re-strategised and inter-State border closed to handle the second wave effectively. The State government should plan accordingly to ensure that no patient is moved beyond 100 km,” he suggested. Meanwhile, the State continued to report more than 10,000 cases for last 10 days. With 11,732 new cases and 19 deaths the tally soared to 6,12,224 and death toll reached 2,313. Khurda reported the maximum 1,710 cases, followed by Cuttack (810) and Angul (700). The active cases stood at 95,326 and TPR remained unchanged 20.7 pc. 

Villages in distress

78 pc TRP in rural Khurda 
56 pc of of over 2 lakh confirmed cases from rural areas
SOP issued by Health 
Ministry to break transmission in villages 
States asked to intensify surveillance on ILI, severe acute respiratory infections

Comments





