STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Keep ration shops open on all days: Centre to Odisha

The State government has been requested to ensure that the shops are exempted from the restricted hours of opening as applicable for regular markets.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has advised the states to keep the fair price shops open on all days of the month for distribution of foodgrains for beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

The Food and Public Distribution department under the Ministry has written to the states to keep the fair price shops open preferably on all days for distribution of foodgrains under PMGKAY III and NFSA to beneficiaries in a staggered manner throughout the day to maintain social distancing and adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The State government has been requested to ensure that the shops are exempted from the restricted hours of opening as applicable for regular markets. In view of Covid lockdown and curtailing of the functioning hours of fair price shops, people facing problem in collecting their ration from the public distribution system. The government has been requested to take necessary steps for timely distribution of foodgrains at the shops without causing hardships to the beneficiaries and give wide publicity to the new measures.

The government has started implementing distribution of foodgrains under PMGKAY III for two months, May and June, in same pattern as was done last year by providing an additional quota of free-of-cost rice or wheat at a scale of 5 kg per person per month, over and above their regular monthly NFSA entitlements to beneficiaries covered under NFSA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Consumer Affairs National Food Security Act Odisha
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp