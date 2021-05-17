STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Covid hospitals asked to set up 24x7 help desks

Besides the telephonic conversation, they will have to use social media to communicate with the voice and picture of patients to their attendants,” the notification stated.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under Opposition fire for mismanagement at Covid care facilities, Odisha government on Sunday directed all Covid hospitals run by both the government and private entities to set up dedicated help desks so that the kin can get regular updates on their patients.

As per a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, all healthcare facilities treating Covid patients will have to set up a help desk to function round the clock with a dedicated toll-free number.

The direction came in the wake of complaints from relatives of patients over not being able to access any information about the treatment and condition of their family members admitted to Covid hospitals.

“The help desks should be manned by sufficient staff to attend all calls for which hospitals may engage volunteer groups, NGOs or trained customer service staff who can help in better interaction between hospital officials and attendants of patients. Besides the telephonic conversation, they will have to use social media to communicate with the voice and picture of patients to their attendants,” the notification stated.

The hospitals have been directed to set up a dedicated conference room outside the Covid facility with provision of a television and cameras which can be connected with CCTVs installed inside the hospitals so that attendants can watch their respective patients and talk to them. The help desks need to be set up in a week and will collect the contact number of the kin of patients at the time of admission. Even if not inquired by the attendant, general information on the condition of the patient will be communicated as an SMS or WhatsApp message at least once a day.

The hospitals have been warned of action if they fail to set up the help desk and do not attend to calls. As the compliance of the help desk is directly related to the overall satisfaction of patients as well as attendants, non-compliance will be seriously viewed. The government has also asked the districts to rope in NGOs to support other activities at hospitals that facilitate the grievances of attendants and also help in their logistic requirements like coordination during discharge of patients, liasoning with cremation and burial grounds.   

Guidelines

Help desks to function round the clock with a dedicated toll free number
Hospitals to set up dedicated conference rooms outside the Covid facilities
They will use social media to communicate with the voice and picture of patients to their attendants
Districts to rope in NGOs to support other activities at hospitals that facilitate grievances of attendants

