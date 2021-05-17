STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to contain Covid spread among children

The expert committee will formulate SOP for dealing with the crisis

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing.

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo| EPS/Parveen negi)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Odisha government on Sunday constituted a State-level experts’ committee to consolidate the preparedness for management of Covid-19 in the paediatric population. The eight-member panel headed by Director of Medical Education and Training Prof CBK Mohanty will suggest preparedness including augmentation of infrastructure and formulate SOP for controlling transmission of the disease among children.

The Health and Family Welfare department has issued an advisory for children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women in view of rising infection in the group. The Women and Child Development department has been asked to strictly follow the advisories for all non-Covid essential services, including routine immunisation, maternal and child health programmes besides adolescent and family planning programmes in compliance with Covid guidelines.

Since it has been observed that many minors are getting affected during the second wave of the pandemic, all children aged above two years have been advised to wear masks before stepping out of their houses as per the recommendation of Indian Academy of Paediatrics. People have been warned against newer symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain in addition to cold, cough, fever, loss of smell/taste, poor feeding in infants and any other medically indicated conditions in children, pregnant and lactating women and adolescents. 

In the advisory, the Health department has advised hand wash with soap and water for at least 40 seconds instead of 20 seconds and refrain from touching face, nose and eyes at all levels in all age groups. Persons belonging to any age group (including children) having symptoms of Covid must go for testing, isolation and medical advice as per WHO guidelines. Use of Arogya Setu App, wherever possible may be encouraged, while vaccination against Covid must be ensured in all beneficiaries above 18 years, it stated.

Kids in focus

The Women and Child Development department has been asked to strictly follow advisories for all non-Covid essential services for children

All children aged above two years have been advised to wear masks before stepping out of their houses

Persons belonging to all age groups having symptoms directed to go for testing, isolation and medical advice 

Another nonagenarian beats the virus 
Bhubaneswar: In fresh ray of hope fighting Covid-19, another nonagenarian from the city defeated the virus. Bauri Sahu (90) of Unit-II was discharged from SUM Covid Hospital on Sunday after she recovered from the disease. Down with fever and other complications, she was admitted to the hospital on May 3 after testing positive. She responded to the treatment well and cooperated with the doctors and healthcare workers. Sahu’s family members heaped praise on the hospital staff for taking care of her. “The doctors, nurses and paramedics did their best to help my mother recover,” said her son Bisi Sahu. “Sahu is strong and her will power helped her emerge unscathed in the battle against the disease. At this age she is so strong that she sat on her son’s scooter and left for her home immediately after her discharge from the hospital,” said a treating doctor. Earlier, Annapurna Biswal (98) with several comorbidities had recovered from Covid-19.

