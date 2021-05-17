President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik smells a rat in coronavirus data

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has hit out at the State government for its inaction even as Covid-19 infection is fast spreading in urban areas.

Alleging that the statistics dished out by the State government every day on the number of positive cases and deaths are not true, Patnaik said the numbers of infection and deaths are much more. In these challenging times, there should not be an attempt to suppress the severity of the situation by the government, he said and added that this will only lead to a crisis like ‘Na’nka Durbhikya’ of 1866 in which one third population of the State had allegedly died.

“This is a grave danger. Without resorting to fudging of statistics, everybody should come forward to overcome the crisis,” he said. Patnaik, who is stuck outside the State for the last two months, called upon all Congress leaders to contribute with best of their ability to come to the requirement of the needy people. He said the Congress will organise a ‘seva’ programme on May 21.