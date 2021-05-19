Low pressure likely next week in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha battles a dangerous second wave of Covid-19, the State might be in store for heavy rainfall as a low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal around May 23.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, however, pointed out that it is too early to say whether a cyclogenesis will take place due to the system. The intensification of a low pressure system requires various features like high sea surface temperature, high ocean heat content and low vertical wind shear. “We are closely monitoring the conditions and more details can be ascertained in the coming days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Climatologically, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea normally experience five cyclones annually, one over Arabian sea and four over the Bay of Bengal. Considering the seasonal frequency, it has got a bimodal characteristic for genesis with first frequency of cyclones during April-June and second during the October-December phase. Usually, out of five cyclones, one develops during pre-monsoon season and four during post-monsoon season.