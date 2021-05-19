No summer vacation for Plus II students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 delaying the academic session and examinations at higher secondary level, the State government may not announce any summer vacation for Plus II students this year.

As the usual time for announcement of summer vacation has already gone by and online classes are continuing for Plus II final year students, the School and Mass Education department may not declare any summer vacation for higher secondary schools, erstwhile Plus II colleges.

The examination scheduled to commence in May has been postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. However, the State government has ordered the colleges and universities to observe summer vacation till May 31.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the government has not decided on conducting Plus II final year examination yet. The situation will be reviewed in the first week of June after which the government will take a decision. Besides, the government will wait for the move of CBSE to take a decision, he added.