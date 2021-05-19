STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No summer vacation for Plus II students in Odisha

The examination scheduled to commence in May has been postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Covid-19 delaying the academic session and examinations at higher secondary level, the State government may not announce any summer vacation for Plus II students this year. 

As the usual time for announcement of summer vacation has already gone by and online classes are continuing for Plus II final year students, the School and Mass Education department may not declare any summer vacation for higher secondary schools, erstwhile Plus II colleges.

The examination scheduled to commence in May has been postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. However, the State government has ordered the colleges and universities to observe summer vacation till May 31.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the government has not decided on conducting Plus II final year examination yet. The situation will be reviewed in the first week of June after which the government will take a decision. Besides, the government will wait for the move of CBSE to take a decision, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha plus two vacation
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp