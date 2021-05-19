STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks Collectors to prepare for health survey

The district heads have been asked to involve panchayats in the survey so that it depicts the real situation in rural areas of the State

Published: 19th May 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked district Collectors to prepare for the health survey to be launched by the State government from May 24 to contain the spread of the pandemic and ensure it is free of errors. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State through video conference, the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to involve panchayats and Gaon Kalyan Samitis in the survey so that it reflects the actual situation in villages.  

The Chief Minister said the pandemic is now under control in Odisha because of the lockdown imposed by the government and awareness among people. “Recovery is now more than the number of new positive cases and infections have also come down at some of the districts in the last week. Besides, the test positivity rate has also come down.

This is because of the lockdown and awareness among the people,” he said. Stating that the government has extended the lockdown by two weeks to check the transmission of the virus, the Chief Minister said he expects cooperation from people in this regard. “If we adhere to all Covid and sanitation protocols and stop moving around unnecessarily, we will definitely win the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Referring to the decisions taken at the all-MLA meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister said the pandemic has devastated many families. He asked the district collectors to take immediate steps to assist the widows and children, orphaned during the second wave. The Chief Minister said functioning of the help desks should be improved and those manning them should work with a human touch so that relatives of Covid patients treated in the hospitals can have access to all information on their loved ones. Stating that vaccination is important in controlling the Covid spread, he asked the Collectors to ensure social distancing at all the session sites.

Stressing the need for wearing masks, the Chief Minister said MLAs can spend up to `50 lakh from their Local Area Development Funds to procure the protective gear through Mission Shakti groups. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said positivity rate in the State has come down from 21 per cent last week to 18 per cent. It is a good sign that despite increase in the number of tests, the positivity rate has come down, he said and added that the death rate has also decreased from 0.40 per cent to 0.36 per cent.

The death rate in the last 15 days was 0.16 per cent which is lowest in the country, he informed. Mohapatra said the number of tests will be increased to 70,000 during next week and 368 ICUs will be added to different hospitals. Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mohapatra and Director General of Police Abhay also briefed the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM health survey
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp