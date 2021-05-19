Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks Collectors to prepare for health survey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked district Collectors to prepare for the health survey to be launched by the State government from May 24 to contain the spread of the pandemic and ensure it is free of errors. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State through video conference, the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to involve panchayats and Gaon Kalyan Samitis in the survey so that it reflects the actual situation in villages.

The Chief Minister said the pandemic is now under control in Odisha because of the lockdown imposed by the government and awareness among people. “Recovery is now more than the number of new positive cases and infections have also come down at some of the districts in the last week. Besides, the test positivity rate has also come down.

This is because of the lockdown and awareness among the people,” he said. Stating that the government has extended the lockdown by two weeks to check the transmission of the virus, the Chief Minister said he expects cooperation from people in this regard. “If we adhere to all Covid and sanitation protocols and stop moving around unnecessarily, we will definitely win the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Referring to the decisions taken at the all-MLA meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister said the pandemic has devastated many families. He asked the district collectors to take immediate steps to assist the widows and children, orphaned during the second wave. The Chief Minister said functioning of the help desks should be improved and those manning them should work with a human touch so that relatives of Covid patients treated in the hospitals can have access to all information on their loved ones. Stating that vaccination is important in controlling the Covid spread, he asked the Collectors to ensure social distancing at all the session sites.

Stressing the need for wearing masks, the Chief Minister said MLAs can spend up to `50 lakh from their Local Area Development Funds to procure the protective gear through Mission Shakti groups. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said positivity rate in the State has come down from 21 per cent last week to 18 per cent. It is a good sign that despite increase in the number of tests, the positivity rate has come down, he said and added that the death rate has also decreased from 0.40 per cent to 0.36 per cent.

The death rate in the last 15 days was 0.16 per cent which is lowest in the country, he informed. Mohapatra said the number of tests will be increased to 70,000 during next week and 368 ICUs will be added to different hospitals. Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mohapatra and Director General of Police Abhay also briefed the Chief Minister.