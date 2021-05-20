STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Architects suggest measures to deal with possible Cyclone 'Yaas'

Architects of The Indian Institute of Architects, Odisha Chapter suggested the State government to form ward committees, ready volunteers and share their phone numbers with public.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:49 AM

Chennai rain, Cyclone Nivar

For representational purposes (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As Odisha starts reviewing its preparedness for a possible cyclone in Bay of Bengal next week, architects of the State have come forward with a number of suggestions to deal effectively with the situation and minimise casualties in the middle of a pandemic. 

Architects of The Indian Institute of Architects, Odisha Chapter suggested the State government to form ward committees, ready volunteers, and share their phone numbers with public. They also advised the government to identify big trees and trim their branches as in case they get uprooted, power supply may get disrupted, transportation of oxygen and ambulances blocked. 

The architects also suggested the government to identify alternate emergency corridors as shortcut to deal with the crisis.

They further advised the government to equip kalyan mandaps, community centres and hotels with beds, oxygen, electricity with necessary infrastructure for treatment of patients in emergency.

Hotels can be converted into cabins and wards with oxygen and other facilities including nurses’ stations, they said, and added oxygen cylinders also needs to be stocked beforehand to overcome the aftereffect of the storm.  

The architects said adequate numbers of DG sets and power generators should be kept as backup with fuel stored in advance for continuous power supply. Ambulances may also be converted to ICUs with power backup and oxygen facility and beds in ICUs close to glass windows and doors rearranged. “The upcoming cyclone is likely to hit us next week and Odisha is going to face a disaster amidst a pandemic. So the preparedness in disaster management has to be extraordinary. We cannot afford huge fatalities when we are already dealing with an emergency,”  said vice-chairperson of The Indian Institute of Architects, Swopnadutta Mohanty.

