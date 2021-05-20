CBI begins probe into Rs 7 crore loan fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two persons and officials of a bank in an alleged Rs 7 crore loan fraud in Bhubaneswar.

Complainant Surya Narayan Singh of Cuttack district had approached the Orissa High Court and alleged that his brother Biranchi had illegally sold their father Batakrushna’s land measuring 06.73 decimal in Fakirpada mouza under Baranga police limits.

After Batakrushna’s death, his four sons and two daughters had the rights on the property.

But Biranchi illegally transferred the entire land in favour of M/s Subhash Foundation in Cuttack through its founder Subhash Mallick on February 7, 2007 for Rs 15 lakh without giving any notice to the property’s other legal heirs/successors.

Mallick in connivance with Biranchi and some unknown officials of Bank of Baroda’s Bhubaneswar main branch then fraudulently obtained a loan of Rs 7 crore based on the fabricated/invalid sale deed of the land. Subhash has also not repaid the amount and the loan was declared as non-performing asset by the bank.

“On the direction of Orissa High Court, a case has been registered against Biranchi, Subhash and unknown officials of Bank of Baroda’s Bhubaneswar main branch,” said a CBI officer.