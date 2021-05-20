Congress seeks ouster of Odisha Health Minister over refusal of hospital bed to woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has demanded the resignation of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das over the death of a newly married woman who was denied admission by several hospitals in the Capital city on May 15.

The woman could not get medical attention despite the fact that general and ICU beds in many hospitals were vacant on that day, OPCC working president Pradip Majhi said. “The Health Minister does not have any right to continue in his post after such an incident. If this is the state of healthcare in the Capital city, one can imagine the situation in rural and interior areas of the State,” he stated.

By not admitting the woman, hospitals have violated a Supreme Court directive in this regard, he said and demanded that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should fix responsibility for this serious lapse. Majhi demanded that the State government should immediately come out with a report on details of bed and ICU vacancies in different hospitals on that day. He also pointed towards the dangerous situation prevailing in rural areas.