Despite comorbidities, 99-year-old man defeats COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Another nonagenarian defeated coronavirus and was discharged from a Covid hospital here on Wednesday. Muralidhar Das (99) of Shahid Nagar area was admitted to SUM Covid Hospital on May 9 after testing positive for the virus.

Despite having a number of co-morbidities including hypertension, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease and suffered from a stroke, he prevailed over the disease.

ALSO READ | 25 day-old premature baby beats COVID-19 in Odisha's Nuapada

Aware of his age and comorbidities, the doctors, nurses and paramedics did their best to ensure Das recovered. He responded to the treatment well and was discharged on the day.

The healthcare personnel had developed a special bond with Das, who could not speak clearly and were overjoyed when he was discharged. Earlier, two women Covid-19 patients, aged 98 and 90 years were treated successfully at the hospital.