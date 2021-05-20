STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New plan to treat patients in home isolation in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With maximum number of Covid-19 patients in home isolation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced a new strategy to provide effective treatment to them.

Officials of the corporation said they have categorised patients under home isolation in two types. Patients with no or mild symptoms will be considered as green flag, while moderately-affected ones will be termed as red flag patients, whose health condition will be tracked everyday to extend proper monitoring and medical advice.

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh directed the officials to make calls to moderately-affected patients every day for a minimum three days at a stretch, so that their health monitoring could be done properly and treatment extended accordingly.

The Commissioner instructed the civic officials to prepare a list of patients in red flag category immediately by mobilising Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) at the zonal level and collecting information about the health status of the patients in home isolation. 

“As the civic body is now divided into three administrative zones, the list is being prepared at zonal level which will be shared with the 1929 help desk officials.

They will be in touch with the moderately-affected patients,” said an official from the BMC and added that this move will also help the civic body track the symptomatic cases and shift patient to hospital on time. 

The helpline has started contacting the moderately-affected patients and have dialled 22 patients so far, officials said. The Capital city, which reported another 925 new cases and two deaths with 855 recoveries in the last 24 hours, has now 12,341 active cases of which around 80 per cent are in home isolation.

