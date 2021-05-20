TNIE, Prima Farm Foods hand over masks to Twin City police 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As a mark of appreciation of the invaluable contribution of police in the battle against Covid-19, The New Indian Express (TNIE) and Prima Farm Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday handed over 250 N95 masks to be distributed among the frontline warriors working on the ground.

The masks were handed over to Commissioner of Police Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi by TNIE manager Manisha Sarma and Prima Farm Director Sangram Das at Commissionerate Police headquarters here. The protective gear would be distributed among the Twin City police personnel, who are especially deployed in vulnerable places like the hospitals.

Priyadarshi requested everyone to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to stay safe from the deadlier second wave of the pandemic.

“About 250 personnel in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been infected with the virus during the second wave. However, most of them have received both the doses of Covid vaccine and many are under home isolation,” said Priyadarshi.