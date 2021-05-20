ULBs in Odisha asked to prepare for floods, waterlogging during monsoon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday asked district Collectors and civic bodies to make preparations at the ground level to deal with urban flooding and waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon. The Housing and Urban Development department has come up with an action plan to deal with the possible crisis.

Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak, directed district collectors, municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipalities and NACs to identify flood spots and areas vulnerable to waterlogging, take appropriate steps and keep pump sets ready for clearing excess water from such places.

ALSO READ | Looming Cyclone 'Yaas' over Bay of Bengal puts Odisha govt on alert mode

He also asked the officials to conduct a joint survey with respective drainage divisions and Water Resources department officials and ensure timely desilting and repair of clogged drains and drainage channels before the onset of monsoon. The local authorities were instructed to inspect manholes and repair drain covers to prevent mishaps.

The urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to ensure 100 per cent verification of drains and potholes (both open and closed) and install signages at places where it is not possible to repair them. As encroachment of drainage channels obstructs free flow of stormwater and wastewater, the district administration and ULB authorities have been asked to take up eviction drive on priority and keep the drains obstruction-free.

“Legal action, wherever required will be initiated against defaulting individuals or institution in order to prevent them from further encroachment,” the department ordered. Stating that there may be an outbreak of common vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and Japanese encephalitis, and water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and jaundice, Nayak asked authorities to ensure proper sanitation measures and application of larvicides and bleaching powder in the waterlogged areas.