96 inmates of Special Jail in Jharpada test positive 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 96 inmates of Special Jail, Jharpada were found infected with Covid-19. The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services had requested the civic body to conduct Covid test of the Special Jail’s inmates and staff after one UTP succumbed to the virus on May 15.

Nine officials were also found to be infected. Subsequently, BMC conducted the test of 195 inmates and staff of the Special Jail of whom 96 were found positive. The infected inmates have been isolated at a Covid care centre on the Special Jail premises.