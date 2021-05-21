STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to continue drive-in Covid vaccination till May 22

The civic body had earlier booked slots for drive-in vaccination in five places till May 22 with a target of inoculation of 500 beneficiaries at each site daily.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to go ahead with the drive-in vaccination till May 22 despite the State government asking district collectors and municipal commissioners to stop drive-in and doorstep vaccinations on Wednesday. 

A BMC official informed that no official communication on cancellation of drive-in vaccination has been received and the drive will continue till the date for which slots have been booked. The civic body had earlier booked slots for drive-in vaccination in five places till May 22 with a target of inoculation of 500 beneficiaries at each site daily.

Cancelling the drive abruptly may create further mess in the vaccination process as the session sites are already facing problems due to the gathering of a large number of people, said the official. The BMC officials said that the drive-in vaccination programme is being carried out in the city after putting in place all the required infrastructure as per the government guidelines.

“We have ambulances and doctors and all other arrangements in place at the drive-in vaccination sites. 
Accordingly, the programme is being implemented. However, we will wait for the government communication to take a further call,” a top civic officer said. 

